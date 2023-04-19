(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has joined the call for a federal appeals court to overturn a union’s "secondary boycott" of a new terminal in the Palmetto State.
McMaster, a Republican, filed an amicus brief in a challenge the South Carolina State Ports Authority filed against the National Labor Relations Board. In December, the NLRB reversed an administrative law judge’s ruling that the International Longshoremen’s Association’s boycott barring carriers from using the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston until union members handle all container work at the port was unlawful.
State employees previously performed some of the work. The governor wants the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to end what he calls the ILA’s ongoing "secondary boycott" of the Leatherman Terminal.
"This court should not sanction the ILA’s indirect effort to extort new work from a third party by attempting to force the SCSPA to either convert a significant state asset into a ‘sunk cost’ or allow the ILA to acquire lift-equipment work traditionally and consistently performed at the Port by state employees, on state property, and using state equipment," McMaster said in the brief.
"Full utilization of the Leatherman Terminal will provide both short- and long-term benefits for South Carolina’s transportation system, as well as much needed relief to the Wando Welch Terminal and associated infrastructure," the brief added. "Unfortunately, the ILA’s coercive tactics have needlessly exacerbated these problems and delayed utilization of the infrastructure intended and constructed to address them."
The National Right to Work Foundation previously filed an amicus brief in the case. The ILA has not responded to requests from The Center Square for comment on the amicus briefs.
The court is set to hear oral arguments in the case on June 6 in Baltimore.