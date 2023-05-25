(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a measure that restricts abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected, and opponents say they are ready to fight the action in court.
In January, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s heartbeat abortion law in a 3-2 decision in January, saying the "state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion."
Earlier this month, McMaster, a Republican, called legislators to return for a special session to tackle several issues, including the budget and S.474, the "Fetal Heartbeat Bill," which lawmakers sent to the governor’s desk this week.
"With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately," McMaster said in a Thursday statement. "This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it."
Proponents argued they needed to act after neighboring Georgia and North Carolina moved on abortion measures.
"The urgency to address this issue became evident as neighboring states have recently tightened their abortion laws," House Majority Leader Davey Hiott, R-Pickens, said in an announcement. "With North Carolina approving a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, South Carolina was poised to become the sole state in the Southeast where abortions are widely accessible."
The measure includes exceptions for fatal fetal anomalies, medical emergencies and cases of sexual assault. It also bars state funds from going to Planned Parenthood for abortions, requires the biological father to financially support the child starting with the date of conception and stipulates individual and group health insurance plans "shall include coverage for contraceptives."
Additionally, anyone who performs an abortion faces a felony charge carrying a sentence of two to five years and a fine of up to $50,000. While the provisions "shall not apply to any woman upon whom an abortion has been attempted or performed," the woman "may be compelled to testify in any criminal prosecution."
Opponents of the measure promised legal action.
"The S.C. legislature just passed a ban on abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy," Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic said on Twitter. "…We have just one thing to say to the state of South Carolina: We’ll see you in court."