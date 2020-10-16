(The Center Square) – Small and minority owned businesses and nonprofits in South Carolina will be able to apply for grants Monday through new state relief programs, Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday.
The grant program, announced by the South Carolina Department of Administration (SCDOA) earlier this week, will provide financial assistance to small businesses and nonprofits economically affected by COVID-19 shutdowns or operational changes.
“What our state is doing with the CARES Act and these grants is a game changer for us,” said Teresa Wardlaw, owner of Cool Care Heating and Air.
Grants between $2,500 and $50,000 will be administered to eligible businesses and nonprofits by the SCDOA. Grants are funded with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
“Under the governor’s leadership, there is an entire community out there that is willing to help small businesses successfully apply for these grants,” said Michele Abraham, state director of South Carolina Small Business Development Centers.
The deadline to apply for a grant through the program is Nov. 1.
"This announcement can certainly be a game changer for so many of these businesses that have suffered so much during this pandemic,” South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce CEO Stephen Gilchrist said.