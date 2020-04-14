(The Center Square) – South Carolina ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to COVID-19's impact on tourism, an analysis from personal finance website WalletHub said.
Stay-at-home orders across the country have closed many businesses and kept countless employees away from work. The U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics said as many as 5.9 million jobs could lost because of declining travel by the end of April.
According to WalletHub's analysis, released Tuesday, South Carolina ranks 26th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to states where the response to COVID-19 has had the biggest impact on tourism.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions: dependency on travel and tourism industry and aggressiveness against coronavirus.
It evaluated those dimensions using 10 relevant metrics, and each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score.
South Carolina ranked 25th in dependency on travel and tourism industry and 34th in aggressiveness against coronavirus. Its overall score of 44.70 placed it just ahead of Louisiana (44.68) in the rankings.
Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Vermont and Massachusetts were the states where COVID-19 had the most affect on tourism in WalletHub's study. Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa and Arkansas were the states with the smallest affect.
As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,439 total positive COVID-19 cases in the state, including 87 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 25,195 deaths in the U.S., with at least 603,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.