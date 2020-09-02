(The Center Square) – In one of the largest agriculture investments in South Carolina history, a new agriculture technology venture will invest $314 million and create more than 1,500 jobs in Hampton County, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday.
The new Agriculture Technology Campus will include greenhouses, a 150,000-square-foot distribution center and a co-packing facility. The project is a collaboration between Mastronardi Produce, Clear Water Farms, LiDestri Food and Drink and GEM Opportunity Zone Fund.
“The Agriculture Technology Campus will use recycled rainwater to irrigate our greenhouses and provide all Carolina farmers access to our state-of-the-art co-packing facility,” GEM Opportunity Zone Fund CEO Zeb Portanova said. “This helps pave the way for citizens to visit their local grocery stores, where they will be able to purchase pesticide-free, locally grown produce.”
Employees will grow pesticide-free tomatoes, leafy greens, blueberries and other produce in the on-site greenhouses. Local farmers will be able to process produce in the co-packing facility, producing products such as salsa and pesto. LiDestri Food and Drink will process, package and ship products on site.
“We are excited to bring locally grown, pesticide-free leafy greens like lettuce, arugula and basil to over 50 million Americans throughout the Southeast,” Clear Water Farms CEO Jim Campbell said. “Now, with this Agriculture Technology Campus, we are excited to bring the art of growing, co-packing and distribution together and make South Carolina a leader in Controlled Environment Agriculture.”
The campus will be located at the Southern Carolina Industrial Campus within an Opportunity Zone. It is estimated to begin operations in 2022 and be fully operational by 2025.
“A Controlled Environment Agriculture project of this scale will conserve land and water and offer South Carolinians more chances to buy local produce grown here in the state,” Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers said.