(The Center Square) – Small businesses and nonprofits in South Carolina awaiting COVID-19 relief funds should begin hearing the status of their grant applications – weeks later than previously expected.
According to an update posted this week by the South Carolina Department of Administration, officials are “in the final stages” of reviewing the 11,217 applications the department received for relief funds from minority and small businesses and nonprofits.
Applicants who will receive a grant award will be notified no later than Dec. 30. Those who will not receive an award will be notified later this month and into January.
Relief funds will not be distributed until late December or January.
The new timeline adds weeks to the plan outlined by the department in November, which said grant recipients would be notified in early December and already have grant funds in hand.
Delays arose because of the volume of applications received and necessary verifications, the department said.
Officials are working under the looming federal deadline for COVID-19 funds, which requires money to be allocated by Dec. 30 or returned to the federal government.
When the funds are distributed, there will not be enough to go around. Altogether, applicants requested just under $290 million in relief, while the state has allocated $65 million to be distributed.
The department announced the small business relief program in October. To qualify, small and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits must be located in South Carolina, must employ 25 or fewer people and must have been operational from at least Oct. 13, 2019, to present. Funds must be used for reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses.