(The Center Square) – Delivery of about $40 million in personal protective equipment to all 81 school districts in South Carolina is nearly complete.
Since August, the South Carolina Department of Education has invested about $50 million in personal protective equipment for all public schools in the state, residential treatment facilities and foster homes.
Every school district in the state submitted personal protective equipment requests to the department for a $40 million second round of supplies announced last month by Education Superintendent Molly Spearman. Most requests have been completely fulfilled.
All that remains is a few panels of the 300,000 plastic glass panels to be delivered to schools. The remaining panels will be delivered through next week, a department spokesperson confirmed.
Personal protective equipment provided by the department included more than 2.5 million disposable face masks, a half-million reusable cloth face masks and more than a quarter-million total KN95 masks and face shields. More than 600,000 cases of disinfecting wipes, 41,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 332,000 gowns for nurses and 108,000 boxes of gloves also were distributed.
“It is critical that teachers and schools have the supplies needed to ensure face to face instruction can continue to be carried out as safely as possible,” Spearman said in a statement.
Supplies are funded with federal COVID-19 relief dollars allocated to the department by the South Carolina Legislature to cover the costs of school safety measures in response to the pandemic.