Property tax revenues collected per capita in South Carolina amounted to $1,211 in fiscal year 2018, the 32nd highest level among the 50 states, according to a new Tax Foundation analysis.

Fiscal year 2018 was the most recent year that such data was available, the foundation reported. Property tax collections made up 31.1 percent of the total state and local taxes and nearly 72 percent of local tax collections across the nation, according to the analysis.

Nationwide, the average amount of property taxes collected per capita was $1,675, the study said, though the amount collected can vary significantly from state to state.

Urban and higher-income areas generally pay higher property taxes, according to the Tax Foundation. The revenues fund local government services such as public education, roadways, public safety personnel and medical services.

Property Tax Collections per Capita Among the States

RankStateProperty Taxes Collected per Capita
1New Jersey$3,378
2New Hampshire$3,362
3Connecticut$3,107
4New York$3,025
5Vermont$2,738
6Massachusetts$2,565
7Rhode Island$2,431
8Illinois$2,277
9Maine$2,249
10Alaska$2,195
11Wyoming$2,012
12Nebraska$2,010
13Texas$1,973
14Montana$1,711
15Iowa$1,702
16Virginia$1,699
17Maryland$1,693
18California$1,680
19Wisconsin$1,680
20North Dakota$1,649
21Minnesota$1,649
22Washington$1,645
23Colorado$1,616
24Kansas$1,605
25South Dakota$1,586
26Pennsylvania$1,584
27Oregon$1,557
28Michigan$1,465
29Florida$1,377
30Hawaii$1,358
31Ohio$1,356
32South Carolina$1,211
33Georgia$1,205
34Arizona$1,125
35Missouri$1,073
36Utah$1,070
37Mississippi$1,061
38Nevada$1,044
39Indiana$1,033
40Idaho$1,022
41North Carolina$993
42West Virginia$950
43Delaware$931
44Louisiana$894
45Kentucky$845
46New Mexico$832
47Tennessee$799
48Arkansas$776
49Oklahoma$771
50Alabama$598

Source: Tax Foundation

