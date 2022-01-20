(The Center Square) – House Speaker Joe Shekarchi announced Thursday he will not be running for Congress.
The announcement comes one day after Congressman Jim Langevin, D-RI, said he will not seek a 12th term in office.
Shekarchi, D-Warwick, said he was humbled that the congressman and others have “mentioned me as a potential congressional candidate.”
“I love serving as Speaker and representing my Warwick constituents in the State House,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “I have no intention of seeking the Congressional seat this year.”
The veteran legislator said his focus remains on leading the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have done great work in the past year bringing people together to address important issues facing our state, including affordable housing, pay equity, climate change, health care, and so many others,” Shekarchi said. “These are unprecedented times as we face a pandemic recovery involving the investment of billions of federal dollars, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues in the House and Senate, and the Governor, to move our state forward.”
Shekarchi said there are “a number of strong potential candidates” in the party. Langevin’s term ends Jan. 3, 2023.
Although I am humbled that @JimLangevin and many others have mentioned me as a potential Congressional candidate, I love serving as Speaker and representing my Warwick constituents at the State House. I have no intention of seeking the Congressional seat this year. 1/4— Joe Shekarchi (@JoeShekarchi) January 20, 2022
Langevin made the announcement in a news release on his website on Wednesday, stating he will not seek another term in office.
"For the last 37 years, I have woken up every day with one goal in mind: serving the people of Rhode Island,” Langevin said in the release. “After all, I love this state, and I love the people who live here. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent Rhode Islanders as a delegate and secretary to the Rhode Island Constitutional Convention, as State Representative, as Secretary of State, and now, as a United States Congressman.”
Langevin, who was paralyzed 40 years ago in a tragic accident, said that as his dream of becoming a police officer faded, he decided to run for a career in public office.
"I know that the last several years have been difficult for Rhode Island families,” Langevin said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted unimaginable loss upon so many. Our democracy has been tested in ways we never could have guessed. At times, it has felt like the fabric of our nation was coming undone at the seams. But no matter the challenge, we’ve always been in this fight together."