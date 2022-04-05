(The Center Square) – Rhode Island could increase funding toward such programs as clean energy and housing if Gov. Daniel McKee’s budget proposals come to fruition.
The House Committee on Finance has been combing through McKee’s proposed budget amendment in the current fiscal year 2022 budget, as well as the forthcoming fiscal year 2023 spending plan.
The committee met with representatives within one specific state agency – the Department of Administration – at a hearing on March 31 to hash over McKee’s specific proposals.
James Thorsen, director of the Department of Administration, said the agency oversees a wide swath of different programs that impact Rhode Islanders, though many fly under the radar.
“What we’re doing is making every other agency’s program possible by actually executing on them,” Thorsen said.
Speaking to McKee’s proposed changes for the DOA, which total $557.9 million, Thorsen said, “The pandemic reiterated the need for our government to become more agile and be responsive to our residents and meet them where they are.”
This past year, Rhode Island reportedly brought in $618 million more in revenue than initially anticipated.
“We have a pretty substantial operating surplus in fiscal year 2022,” Brian Daniels, director of the Rhode Island Office of Management and Budget, said to House committee members at the recent hearing.
He added, “That’s the result of a number of different factors, including strong revenue collections, compared to our earlier estimates, lower expenditures … and also the federal government has extended the Medicaid match, which frees up state general revenue for other initiatives.”
Thorsen said the influx of funds has prompted state officials to examine a range of items on the balance sheet and reprioritize assorted programs and capital programs.
“We can actually make things work better, which we haven’t been able to do in the past,” Thorsen said.
The Office of Energy Resources is one area of the DOA budget that could receive a boost if McKee’s proposals move forward. The office oversees state initiatives tailored around climate change, clean energy, and other green-related issues.
A council overseeing the office has no dedicated budget or staff and currently receives all of its support from under a separate agency – the Department of Environmental Management.
McKee’s proposal calls for adding three new positions specifically for the office in the budgets. Staffers within the office could undertake such tasks as coordinating efforts related to grid planning and tracking the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Housing assistance was another aspect of state governance, under the DOA’s auspices, that was discussed at the recent hearing.
McKee’s proposal includes the allocation of $263 million into the FY 2022 budget for housing and an additional cash infusion of $84 million in FY 2023.