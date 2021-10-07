(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims are dropping nationwide and Rhode Island is following that trend, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In its Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, the department said for the week of Oct. 2 there was a decrease of 38,000 initial claims across the country, for a total of 326,000 new claims. The previous week there were 364,000 new claims, and the four-week average was 344,000.
The 38,000 decrease of initial claims is the lowest number in the past month, when new claims initially rose while expectations were they would fall, according to the report.
For Rhode Island, the number of initial claims for the week ending Oct. 2 was 597, a decrease of 380 claims from the prior week’s total of 977.
For continued claims, there were 9,395 claims for the week ending Sept. 25, a drop of 92 from the prior week’s total of 9,487.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, the state saw an increase of nine, according to the report as there were 66 claims. The prior week there were 57 claims. PUA continued claims saw a drop of 396 from the prior week’s 575 to 179.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation continued claims saw a drop of 23 down from Sept. 11’s mark of 268 to 245 for the week ending Sept. 18. On Sept. 4, there were 16,580 claims.
The state saw a drop of 20 extended benefits claims from 66 on Sept. 11 to 46 on Sept. 18.
While the national unemployment rate is 5.2%, Rhode Island’s is currently 5.8%, for the August 2021 report from the department. In August 2020, the department reported, Rhode Island’s unemployment rate was 12.6%, a drop of 6.8% over the course of a year.
Nevada has the country’s highest unemployment rate at 7.7%, while Nebraska has the lowest at 2.2%.