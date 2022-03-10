(The Center Square) – More than $695 million from the Infrastructure Bill will be used to upgrade the state’s water systems, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced the state is poised to receive funding that will allow municipalities to invest in clean drinking water infrastructure projects.
“We cannot take for granted our everyday access to clean and drinking water,” McKee said in the release. “That is why investment in this infrastructure is so critical. Rhode Island has an historic opportunity to tap into Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for upgrades to treatment facilities, water mains, and pipes that will provide residents with clean, healthy water and help our environment for generations to come.”
McKee made the announcement while touring Woonsocket’s $55 million new, state-of-the-art drinking water treatment facility, which was financed through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
Rhode Island, according to the release, will receive the nearly $700 million in funding over the next five years to fund projects across the state. Of the funding from the bill, $141 million will be used to replace lead service lines and $41 million will be spent addressing emerging contaminants.
“High‐quality infrastructure and a clean environment are vital to Rhode Island’s economic prosperity,” Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said in the release. “The $695 million in Infrastructure Bill funding will help create greater economic opportunity by putting people to work in good-paying jobs that would protect the beautiful Narragansett Bay, as well as local beaches, rivers and streams that make Rhode Island a great place to live while ensuring the water that comes out of the tap, is clean and safe.”
According to the release, eligibility for projects falls under a wide range and could include upgrades to treatment plants, water mains and pipes, or other water-related investments. Other projects that address stormwater runoff, provide green space, fund water conservation and efficiency, and improve habitat could also be eligible for funding as they are green infrastructure projects.
Municipalities, public entities, and other small water systems, according to the release, are encouraged to submit projects to Project Priority Lists that are kept by the Rhode Island Department of Health, for drinking water, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which monitors wastewater and stormwater.
The state’s Infrastructure Bank will assist in determining which projects are in need of funding.