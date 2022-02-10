(The Center Square) – As cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are dropping in Rhode Island and across the U.S., Gov. Dan McKee announced the indoor mask mandate will be lifted Friday and the school mask mandate will remain in effect until March 4.
The governor, working in conjunction with the departments of health and education, announced the statewide school mask mandate will be dropped in favor of local school districts having the ability to enact their own rules on masking. In addition, businesses and venues will be able to implement their own rules on masking beginning Friday.
“Thanks to Rhode Islanders stepping up to do the right thing, together we’ve made considerable progress against COVID-19 and the winter surge,” McKee said in the release. “Based on our decreasing case and hospitalization numbers, our team at the Department of Health feels confident in our plan to safely shift masking guidance for both schools and public settings as we move into an endemic management phase of the virus.”
According to the release, the decision to lift mask mandates was made in conjunction with the health department as COVID-19 numbers have dropped since early January. The state averaged 6,700 cases per day in early January. Since then, the state’s numbers have dropped by nearly 94%. Hospitalizations are also down as there were 598 patients in hospitals in January and that number has been cut in half.
The number of cases among school students, according to the release, also dropped from 9,931 the first week of January to 1,547 at the end of the month.
The school mask mandate, according to the release, is pending approval of a joint resolution that would see McKee’s emergency authority extended an additional 45 days. On March 4, schools, communities, and towns have the authority to administer their own policies using updated recommendations from the departments of health and education.
The three additional weeks of school masking, according to the release, allows school leaders time to develop masking policies from the state and at the same time gather input from families. Plus, families will have extra time to get their children vaccinated.
“With cases rapidly declining and continued efforts to improve vaccination rates across the state, we’re optimistic about the direction we’re heading,” Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said in the release. “Over the next month, we’ll be working closely with districts to help them review the data, connect with the Department of Health, and create guidance that works for their school communities.”
Masks will still be required for people using public transportation and school buses.