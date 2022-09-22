(The Center Square) – Student loan relief could be coming to nearly 200,000 Rhode Island residents.
The Biden administration’s plan for Student Debt Relief could benefit from student loan relief designed to help working middle-class state residents by providing up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for other borrowers.
While more than 40 million borrowers across the country could qualify, an estimated 133,900 Rhode Islanders could qualify for loan relief and 75,300 Pell borrowers could qualify, according to the release. The White House said that nearly 20 million borrowers across the country could see their debt eliminated.
The plan was designed, according to the release, to help borrowers and families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic; payments would resume in January 2023. Of the relief, nearly 90% of the funding is earmarked for those earning less than $75,000 per year. Individuals, or households, falling in the top 5% of incomes will not see relief.
According to the release, the plan aims to narrow the racial wealth gap. Nearly 71% of all Black students received Pell Grants and 65% of Latino students also receive Pell Grants.