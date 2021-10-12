(The Center Square) – Across all levels of education, Rhode Island education officials have earmarked $785.2 million in statewide funding from the various federal stimulus funds that have been doled out since the pandemic first began a year and a half ago.
State lawmakers serving on the Senate Committee on Finance recently held a hearing on the use of federal funds in the state’s education arena, and one specific appropriation – use of consultants – was a contentious point of concern.
Joseph Codega with the Rhode Island Department of Administration’s Office of Management and Budget laid out what he described as a “planned expenditure initiative inventory” at the hearing, which was held Oct. 6 and lasted nearly four hours.
Three distinct stimulus programs – ARPA, CRSSA and CARES – have been linked to a range of programs across all levels of education within the state.
For example, $23 million in CARES funding has been earmarked for higher education stabilization, while $9.8 million in ARPA dollars have been carved out to assist students with special needs.
The lion’s share of the three buckets of federal funding – $650.2 million – has been distilled to communities across the state by way of local education agency, or LEA, aid.
But there are some line items that do not inherently go directly into the classroom. Codega’s 12-point categorical list of buckets included $10.9 million via ARPA for education consultants and municipal learning centers.
State Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, said she was concerned to see references to paying consultants with federal funds, particularly for efforts she deemed duplicative.
“Education for me is an initiative that is extremely important,” Cano said.
Later in the hearing, representatives with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education were in the hot seat as they outlined the role consultants played with a task force linked to a program known as learning, equity and accelerated pathways, or LEAP.
“I’m extremely concerned to see that money go to consultant fees,” Cano said. “I feel very disappointed this money is not exclusively going to students. I want to make it clear that I am concerned about that.”
There had been efforts afoot within LEAP before the consultant-led task force was formed. But Kelvin Roldan, deputy commissioner of system transformation with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said the renewed effort is designed to broaden the reach.
“Not every community across the state has these types of services, so we’re trying to be very intentional,” Roldan said.
Other lawmakers shared similar concerns with the department’s priorities and asked for greater clarity at future meetings.
State Sen. James Seveney, D-Bristol, said he is seeking more concrete details on the various items on the department’s list.
“I’m confused by what it is we’re trying to accomplish,” Seveney said. “Where do we go with this? Who pays for it in the future? I would like someone to address this.”
State Sen. Ryan Pearson, D-Cumberland, said the deep look into how federal funds are being appropriated for public K-12 education is a rare, pivotal opportunity.
“One of the things I’m excited about is getting back to achievement and academics,” said Pearson, who chairs the Committee on Finance. “We know that the decisions (state agency heads) make on these funds are important.”
Senators serving on the committee had fewer questions for representatives of other education institutions, including the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island.
Officials within the three institutions said the federal funds have been – and will continue to be – a lifeline through the choppy waters COVID-19 brought.
“We are looking at our students’ needs and our colleges’ needs,” Paul Rylander, assistant controller of the Community College of Rhode Island, said of federal funding appropriations. “Enrollment will take a few years to rebound.”