(The Center Square) – Compulsive and problem gambling programs could soon be established through Rhode Island’s State Lottery Division, based on legislation working its way through the General Assembly.
Senate Bill 2496 recently received unanimous support from all 35 of Rhode Island’s senators and is currently in the hands of a panel within the House of Representatives.
However, it remains uncertain when the state House will cast a vote on SB2496. The House Committee on State Government and Elections on May 31 had the bill on its agenda, though it was held for further study with minimal discussion.
The legislation, which was adopted on the Senate floor May 19, proposes Rhode Island’s two casinos – Bally’s Tiverton and Bally’s Twin River Lincoln – reimburse and pay the State Lottery Division no less than $200,000 annually for the programs.
The opening statement in the bill lays out the foundation of its intent. It reads, in part, “The division and the state acknowledge that the vast majority of gaming patrons can enjoy gambling games responsibly, but that there are certain societal costs associated with gaming by some individuals who have problems handling the product or services provided.”
State Sen. Frank Ciccone III, D-North Providence, is one of three sponsors of SB2496. Ciccone spoke to the bill’s intent on the Senate floor, which came several days after the Senate Committee on Special Legislation and Veterans Affairs forwarded it on with a unanimously favorable recommendation.
“This act would establish a player’s self-exclusion program within the State Lottery Division,” Ciccone said on the Senate floor before the vote was taken.
A key component of the bill, which was encapsulated in an amendment, would prohibit players enrolled in a self-exclusion program from collecting winnings or recovering losses from gambling activities.
Speaking to the amendment, which more formally is known as Substitute A, Ciccone said it is “aimed at addressing compulsive and problem gambling and achieves the conceptual goals … whereby any forfeited funds would be reinvested towards the important work of preventing gambling addiction.”
As proposed, the self-exclusion program would divert an impacted person’s forfeited winnings to the Rhode Island Council on Problem Gambling.
According to the bill’s language, the council could be privy to up to $150,000 annually in forfeited funds “for its use for research, education and prevention of teenage gambling addiction, with the balance to be transferred by the division to the general fund.”
The self-exclusion program for persons with a recognized gambling addiction is one portion of a three-pronged effort state lawmakers said is designed to combat the issue.
Reimbursed funds from the two casinos also could go toward a program for employees to raise awareness of problem gambling. Proceeds also could benefit the promotion of a problem gambling hotline.
The bill states officials within the State Lottery Division have the discretion of determining how much each casino pays into the programs.