(The Center Square) – After months of review, Rhode Island lawmakers have given final approval to a pair of redistricting bills that set new once-in-a-decade lines around congressional boundaries.
Both chambers of the General Assembly passed respective redistricting bills in legislative sessions Feb. 15. Gov. Dan McKee signed them into law Feb. 16.
Senate Bill 2162 was passed on a 29-9 vote, and House Bill 7323 was adopted on a 58-8 vote. Both included last-minute tweaks to several redrawn congressional boundaries in the communities of North Providence and North Smithfield.
In the final round of deliberations, lawmakers in both chambers made unsuccessful appeals to have changes incorporated into the bills.
State Sen. Thomas Paolino, R-Lincoln, took aim at the boundaries within his district, pointing out he will lose about 600 constituents to state Sen. Stephen Archambault, D-Smithfield. Archambault was a co-chair of a redistricting commission that lead the process.
Speaking to the adopted proposal and its impact on his district, Paolino said, “It’s not contiguous, it’s not compact and it breaks up the communities of interest, which is the town of Lincoln.”
Archambault defended the process, pointing to a website that provided information on the process and a span of 18 meetings.
“The material we reviewed was oftentimes very complex,” Archambault said. “We kept communities of interest together – that’s an important concept.”
During House deliberations, a provision within the bill, Section 9, was scrutinized up to the point of adoption. The Committee on State Government and Elections discussed the matter at length at meetings early this month, leading up to the full House vote.
Section 9 opens the door to giving chairs of the Democrat and Republican parties the ability to replace elected members of district committees with candidates of their choosing.
In Rhode Island, district committees consist of members serving a specific political party in each of the state’s House and Senate districts. Their role includes endorsing candidates if and when state primary races are held.
State Rep. Edith Ajello, D-Providence, has been a critic of Section 9. Ajello was successful in having that portion of the bill voted on separately, though it ultimately was approved on a 53-12 vote at the House’s Feb. 15 legislative session.
At a Feb. 10 committee-level meeting, Ajello said she was “puzzled” by the language within the section. It has been included in past redistricting bills, though Ajello pushed back on its continuation.
“I’m really not interested in historical context, because I’m concerned that we’re doing something, simply because we’ve always done it,” Ajello said.
This year’s redistricting bills also included changes in how inmates in the state prison system are counted.
Inmates serving terms of two years or less were included in population counts at their former address, pre-incarceration.
Previously, all inmates were included in Cranston – the municipality hosting the state prison system – which critics argued artificially boosted population counts.