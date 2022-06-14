(The Center Square) – A new grant will help Rhode Island eradicate diesel burning engines, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced the state has received $846,343 through the Environmental Protection Agency that will help the state’s Department of Environmental Management replace trucks and marine engines that transport goods and services in the state.
“Rhode Island is a national leader in clean energy innovation and this EPA grant will further our administration’s goal of slashing greenhouse gases as we put Rhode Island on a more sustainable pathway to a future of net-zero emissions,” McKee said in a release.
The funding, according to the release, emanates through the Diesel Emission Reduction Act Program, which is a federal-state program administered by the EPA and state environmental departments to protect human health while improving air quality. The funding was secured by the Office of Air Resources.
“Human health, our environment, and climate change all are affected by diesel emissions,” DEM Director Terry Gray said in the release. “It is also a matter of environmental justice, as disadvantaged communities are often disproportionately impacted by this pollution. We have to continue to strategically target and reduce diesel emissions whenever and wherever we can – especially with the Act on Climate emissions mandates always on our minds. Our partner recipients will use the funding to invest in cleaner engines and keep the local economy working while better protecting the health of vulnerable Rhode Islanders.”
According to the release, the EPA has provided the state with $507,806 that will be used for projects to improve air quality by reducing emissions and the state then used interest from the VW Mitigation funds to match the EPA allocation.
That funding, according to the release, was then used for electric school bus applications, and also includes several boat projects, three electric school buses, and three heavy duty vehicles.
Grants will be distributed, according to the release, to boats Barbara Ann of Campanale and Sons; Mud Turtle of George Mulligan; Briana James of James Leonard; Aces High of SilverFox Fisheries; C-Devil II Sportfishing; American Seafood; Oldport Marine Services; Newport Sport Fishing; and vehicles for Westerly Public Schools, First Student, the city of Pawtucket, and Dave’s Marketplace.