(The Center Square) – Low income Rhode Islanders will be receiving more financial relief from the state's cap-and-trade program to offset skyrocketing energy bills this winter.
The state Office of Energy Resources has filed a proposal to tap an additional $1.5 million in funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, to provide direct rate relief to low income Rhode Island residents for their electricity bills.
Gov. Dan McKee said the funding would give about 39,000 low income customers help with utility bills, saving households an estimated $190 this winter.
The McKee administration previously distributed $5.3 million through its relief program, which is funded through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state consortium Rhode Island joined in 2011, which sets a price and declining limits on planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Under the cap-and-trade program, fossil-fuel power plant owners with a capacity of 25 megawatts or more must purchase a credit for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit. States can use the money they receive from the program for energy and environmental programs.
The state has also created a website with information about federal and nonprofit energy assistance resources for Rhode Islanders, including LIHEAP, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Keep the Heat On and Free Home Energy Assessment Program.
"During this season of unprecedented electricity and heating costs, it is essential that we do everything we can to connect Rhode Islanders with available assistance programs that can help them keep the heat on this winter," McKee said in a statement.
Rhode Island has also been approved for $32 million in federal funding for the LIHEAP, as well as $1.5 million for weatherization assistance, according to the state energy office.
Depending upon a family’s income, a household heating with oil or other deliverable fuel can receive between $981 to $1,285 in federal funding assistance. Qualified customers heating with gas could receive $805 to $970; those heating with electricity could receive $983 to $1,230, according to the McKee administration.
In August, the state Public Utilities Commission directed $32 million from a recent settlement with Rhode Island Power to be distributed back to ratepayers.
McKee has also said he plans to ask lawmakers next month to suspend the state’s 4% gross receipt tax on electricity bills through the April 2023 utility billing period.
Acting Energy Commissioner Christopher Kearns said the state will continue to look for ways "to reduce long-term energy usage and minimize electricity bills for households" with additional federal funding flowing to the state from the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden in August.