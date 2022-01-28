(The Center Square) – A Rhode Island lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create open primaries in the state.
Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, has filed bill H 6622, which, if enacted, would call for an open primary election that would allow for all candidates and voters to participate. The bill would ensure no candidate is elected to a state or municipal office without the support of a majority of voters.
“As we’ve seen here in Rhode Island, it’s possible to win even the governorship with much less than half of voters’ support. That’s not much of a mandate, since a majority of voters actually voted against the candidate who won,” Corvese said in a news release. “With an open primary, the candidate who ultimately wins must earn the trust of at least half of the voters. It’s a way of ensuring the candidate truly represents the will of the majority of voters.”
The bill would establish a “general primary” that would allow all candidates to be listed on the ballot with the top two voter-getters facing off in the general election, according to the release.
Under current law, the state’s primaries are set up so that voters are to choose whether to participate in the Democratic primary or the Republican primary, and voters can only select that party’s nominees. Voters would be affiliated with the party, unless they disaffiliate after voting, the release reads.
Corvese said that by switching to an open format, it would make sure elected officials have the support of at least half of voters.
According to the release, two of the state’s recent governors were elected with less than 50% of the vote. Gina Raimonda was elected in 2014 with 40.7% of the vote, and Lincoln Chafee was elected with 36.1% of the vote in 2010.
If enacted, the legislation would be applied to elections for state and local races and candidates would be placed on the ballot regardless of party affiliation. Plus, all voters would be permitted to vote in the primary.
Under the bill, the two candidates earning the most votes would face each other in the general election, according to the release. If there are multiple open seats, such as municipal or school elections, the number of candidates advancing would be twice the number of available vacancies.
According to the release, the legislation does not cut political parties out of the system. Candidates would retain party affiliation and would be permitted on ballots in both the primary and general elections.
Corvese originally introduced the bill during last year’s session.