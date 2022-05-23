(The Center Square) – Members of the Rhode Island House of Representatives are scheduled to take a floor vote on Tuesday on an amended bill legalizing adult recreation cannabis.
An amendment to the previously introduced House Bill 7593 has been incorporated by way of Substitute A. It includes several new provisions, including a detailed expungement process and other technical matters.
The full vote from the legislative chamber comes on the heels of a favorable recommendation May 18 from members of the House Committee on Finance.
Officials sitting on the committee voted 12-2 in favor of advancing Substitute A of the bill. State Reps. Camilla Vella-Wilkinson, D-Warwick, and Grace Diaz, D-Providence, cast the dissenting votes.
At the recent committee meeting, state Rep. Scott Slater, D-Providence, spoke about the bill and its recent amendments. Slater, the primary sponsor of HB7593, said he has been advocating for cannabis legalization for the past decade.
“It’s been a big priority for me to protect the medical cannabis program and address the concerns of social equity,” said Slater, who sits on the House Committee on Finance.
By regulating legalized cannabis for recreational use, Slater said the bill addresses one of his primary concerns.
“For me, safe access has been important,” Slater said.
Many of the core tenants of the original bill remain intact, including the establishment of a 10% state excise tax, a 7% state sales tax, and a 3% local sales tax for the municipality where the sale occurs.
The legislation permits the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis for state residents age 21 and up. As proposed, no more than 10 ounces of recreational marijuana would be legally permissible in a person’s primary residence.
The bill also would allow for the creation of 33 total licensed cannabis retailers within the state.
Proponents of legalized cannabis in Rhode Island, including Slater, have pointed to legislation in neighboring states – most notably, Massachusetts – that have already moved forward with law changes and a new income stream.
Both chambers of Rhode Island’s General Assembly have been wrangling over marijuana legislation this past year. Slater said the recent amendments represent collaboration with counterparts in the state Senate and a factoring in of public input. Democrats occupy the governor's seat and both chambers of the Legislature.
When he presented Substitute A to his colleagues in the House Committee on Finance on May 18, Slater said he was comfortable bringing it to Tuesday’s floor vote. But he conceded the legislation remains a work in progress and could be subject to further changes, even if and when the bill is passed into law.
“I know that this bill is not going to please everyone or meet every need,” Slater said. “No bill could ever do that. We will continue working on this as a body as it moves forward.”
While there were a few small-scale questions and clarifications shared before the vote, state Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Middletown, indicated a more robust discussion could arise when the floor vote is held.
Abney, who chairs the House Committee on Finance, described Tuesday’s deliberations and potential floor vote as “the real debate on the bill.”
The Rhode Island Senate also is slated to take a floor vote on companion legislation on recreational cannabis legalization on Tuesday.