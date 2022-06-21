(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
The bills were designed to strengthen the state’s gun laws, according to the release.
“Here in Rhode Island, we’re taking meaningful action to address the scourge of gun violence and keep our residents safe,” McKee said in a release. “As governor, I am proud to sign a legislative package that will ban high-capacity magazines, raise the legal age to purchase firearms to 21 and prohibit the open carry of a rifle or shotgun in public – these measures can help saves lives. My deepest thanks go out to the legislative sponsors and the thousands of advocates who stepped up and got the work done.”
House Bill 7457 raises the age limit to 21 for state residents seeking to purchase a firearm or ammunition. Previously, anyone over 18 could purchase both items. The bill has a clause that exempts police, state marshals, corrections officers, and active-duty military or National Guard members.
“People under the age of 21 are already prohibited from buying handguns in Rhode Island, but an 18-year-old – someone who might even still be in high school – can buy rifles and shotguns, including the powerful weapons that are often used in mass shootings,” said Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence. “It is well-settled science that teenage and post-teenage brains are still developing. It's common sense that we shouldn’t be selling lethal weapons to people who we’ve decided are not old enough to buy cigarettes or beer.”
Senate Bill 2825 places a ban on the practice of carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in public spaces. Under the new law, the definitions of “rifle” and “shotgun” are fashioned to be consistent with federal law.
Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, D-Warwick, said the “open carrying” of loaded shotguns and rifles “has been exploited in certain places” in an effort to “intimidate voters and protestors and to “suppress free speech.”
“Rhode Island already bans the open carrying of handguns without a permit,” McCaffrey said. “This would close a loophole in the law that allows the open carrying of long guns along any public highway, road, lane, or trail within this state.”
House Bill 6614A now places a ban on large-capacity magazines. Gun owners who own the accessories have 180 days to either reconfigure a weapon so it can’t hold large numbers of ammunition, turn the accessory into local or state police, or sell it to a person in a state where large-capacity magazines are legal.
“High-capacity magazines have no legitimate purpose for hunting or self-defense,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne, D-Barrington, said in the release. “They enable shooters to unleash torrents of bullets and inflict maximum harm in mere seconds, making them a tool of the trade for mass shootings, drug trafficking and gang violence. They put the public, law enforcement officers and the user in greater harm. Making high-capacity magazines illegal to sell and possess will enhance public safety.”