(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase.
Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
In a letter to the energy company, McKee asks the company to suspend customer charges on residential electric bills through next summer when it is expected that electricity prices will decline.
The Democratic governor who is in his first term is asking the company, according to a release, to dispense $32.5 million in electric ratepayer bill credits from the state’s settlement with PPL Corporation over a six-month period that would run through winter.
McKee is also urging the company to “moderate the impact” on customers “by spreading the higher rates” over the span of a year, while also claiming the recommendations would “help to further mitigate” any spike in winter rates that would be similar to last year’s rates.