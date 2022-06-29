(The Center Square) – Health care and mental health care workers are included in the expanded offering of the Wavemaker Fellowship program through the just-signed $13.6 billion Rhode Island fiscal year 2023 budget.
Democratic Gov. Dan McKee inked the budget document Monday and shared in making the expansion announcement with Rhode Island Commerce.
Wavemaker has allowed loan reimbursements for recent graduates in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, commonly referred to as STEM, and certain design fields. The refundable tax credit can cover student loan payments of up to $6,000 a year for up to four years, a release says.
The initiative lures Rhode Island graduates to stay in state for jobs and to start businesses, giving a boost to the economy, the release says.
“The Wavemaker Fellowship program is a win-win for all, including the recent graduates who can pay down their student debt more quickly and the Rhode Island businesses that benefit from employing young talent with degrees in STEM and certain design fields,” state Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner said in a release from the governor’s office. “Additionally, Rhode Island’s economy will receive a boost by retaining a talented and equipped work force in high-demand occupations.”
Applications to the program created in 2015 are open.
“As the fight for talent – especially STEM and design talent – continues to be a challenge, the Wavemaker Fellowship program is more important than ever,” Rhode Island Commerce President and Chief Operating Officer Hilary Fagan said in the release. “This program is a selling point for local companies, giving our business community a competitive edge while also giving individuals needed relief from student debt. We are pleased that the program is making applications available once again.”
The budget signed by McKee passed both Democrat-majority chambers overwhelmingly – 33-5 in the Senate, and 61-9 in the House of Representatives.