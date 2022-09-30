(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds.
The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
“Especially as the winter months approach, it is critically important that our community shelters have the capacity to ensure all Rhode Islanders have a safe, warm place to sleep at night,” McKee said in a release.
The creation of the new beds, according to the release, follows the 64-bed increase in capacity the Consolidation Homeless Fund awarded this summer.
Amos House Family Shelter in Pawtucket, according to the release, will receive $1,338,655; Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center in Central Falls will receive $966,870; Thrive Behavior Health in West Warwick will receive $827,103; Westerly Area Rest Meals (WARM) Center in Westerly will get $220,103; Sojourner House in Providence will receive $180,899; and Catholic Social Services of Rhode Island in Providence will receive $20,000.
“While our long-term goal is to take a comprehensive approach that diverts people from homelessness and ultimately functionally ends homelessness in Rhode Island entirely through the creation of supportive housing, expanding shelter capacity provides much-needed, immediate relief for individuals and families experiencing homelessness today,” Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Sall said in a release.
“Last night, as the weather got chilly enough that many homes turned on their heat, we know of 370 people who slept outside,” Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, said in a release. “We still have a way to go to address this growing crisis, but we will continue to collaborate until no one is living outside.”