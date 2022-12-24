(The Center Square) – A report has found Rhode Island local governments spend a significant amount of taxpayer money on public safety compared to other states.
The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council found half of the non-education spending by municipalities covered police, fire and similar services.
During the 2021 fiscal year, local governments in Rhode Island spent $375 per person on police departments. That, according to RIPEC, was the seventh-highest total nationally. During the prior fiscal year, the state ranked third nationally in local spending on fire departments. Rhode Island also had the highest count of per capita firefighter staffing in 2020.
“For both police and fire, personnel costs—compensation, overtime, pension costs, health insurance, and other benefits—make up the vast majority of departmental costs,” the report stated.
All of that spending on fire and safety comes at a price. The study found Rhode Island cities and towns spent $57 per person on parks and recreation. That ranked second-worst among New England states, and fourth-worst nationally.
Similarly, not a lot of money goes into infrastructure. The study found per-capita spending on roads was the lowest in New England, and fourth-lowest nationally.
One of the issues somewhat unique to Rhode Island, is that the state’s counties don’t have any governmental authority, which often results in smaller communities adjacent to each other providing similar services.
“Rhode Island has historically had a culture of strong local control, which has led to a fragmented and inefficient system for providing services,” RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase said. “Ten of the state’s 39 municipalities have fewer than 10,000 full-time residents, leading in many cases to relatively high per capita spending on certain services. Research suggests there is an opportunity for Rhode Island’s cities and towns to be more efficient by consolidating or sharing services where appropriate.”
In its report, RIPEC called on the state legislature to avoid issuing mandates to municipalities that infringe on their “financial flexibility.” The organization also said state lawmakers should encourage cities and towns to develop shared-services agreements.
In addition, the report said cities and towns should re-examine their spending on police and fire services. RIPEC also wants agencies to publish call data to help local officials establish reasonable budgets.