(The Center Square) – New state funding will be coming to child care providers in Rhode Island.
The state has allocated $8.5 million for the first round of grants through the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund, Gov. Dan McKee said. Funding, which was ratified by voters through a March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support child care institutions in the state.
Funds will support 15 projects, according to the release, which will improve or create more than 1,200 child care seats in the state.
“My administration has prioritized ensuring that every Rhode Islander, regardless of where they’re from or where they’re raised, has a strong, solid start in life,” McKee said in a release. “That’s why this $8.5 million in funding is so crucial. We’re making investments to expand and improve the child care infrastructure of our state, which is critical to our state’s economic health and to a family’s overall well-being.”
The measure was approved with almost 67% of voters supporting the effort, according to the release. State dollars will be focused on improving health and safety outcomes while addressing barriers to physical space for quality improvement.
Kimberly Merolla-Brito, acting director of the Department of Human Services, said the program is a “tremendous investment” in the early learning and childcare sector.
“The response to this process and now the growth and opportunity that will come from these dollars is exciting and shows great promise for child care in general, and for our awardees,” Merolla-Brito said.
The state received 95 responses to its Request for Proposal that were seeking more than $30 million. Grants were awarded to large scale construction and renovation projects, smaller renovations and reconfigurations, and capital projects designed to enhance current facilities.
Of the funding, according to the release, more than $7.8 million will be used to create 500 new child care slots and $700,000 will be used on 10 capital improvement projects that would improve more than 700 child care seats.
For the next round of funding, letters of intent are to be submitted to riecce-capitalfund@lisc.org by March 24. Advanced letters of intent are to be submitted by April 21.