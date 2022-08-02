(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate.
According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
There is no application and checks will automatically be sent to all eligible taxpayers starting in October, the release says. A resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 as of Dec. 31, 2021, on their federal or state personal income tax return would be eligible.
The program, according to the release, will be run through the Division of Taxation.
McKee and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, pledged support to Rhode Island families in prepared comments in the release. McKee said the measure is a "sensible and critical way to keep our economy growing" while Skekarchi said, “Getting this tax credit and other relief into the budget was a collaborative effort on the part of a lot of people who worked hard to come up with ways to give Rhode Islanders some financial relief.”