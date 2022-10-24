(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab.
The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the new facility, following Monday’s ceremony, Gov. Dan McKee said. The building will also house Brown University’s life science labs and will provide additional space for bio-technology companies on property adjacent to Interstate 195 in the Innovation and Design District.
“Rhode Island has momentum – and this project is crucial to ensuring the momentum continues in the areas of public health and our life sciences economy,” McKee said in a release. “We’re grateful for the partners who came together to ensure Rhode Island maximizes this significant economic development opportunity while advancing the state’s important public health goals.”
On Nov. 1, 2021, Rhode Island announced it was sending out a request for proposals for land and development to house the state’s new lab. Seventeen days later, it received an $81.7 million Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would be allocated to the project.
The total cost of the project, according to the release, carries a price tag of $165 million.
The facility will be anchored by the Rhode Island Department of Health State Health Laboratories and will encompass 80,000 square feet. Other space will be made available to academic partners and industry partners in biotechnology. The state lab will process biological and chemical testing for infectious diseases, environmental, and forensic testing.
“The construction of this new facility in Rhode Island is essential to our efforts to strengthen the nation’s capacity to prevent and rapidly respond to any public health event,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a release. “Investments like these are critical to help equitably protect the health, safety, and security of all. We look forward to the benefits that this facility will bring to Rhode Island and surrounding areas.”
Brown University, according to the release, has inked a letter of intent with Ancora for 20,000 square feet of lab space for 10 years.
"We are delighted to have been selected as the developer for the RIDOH State Health Laboratories,” Josh Parker, chief executive officer of Ancora, said in the release. “The development will deliver much-needed infrastructure for Rhode Island, including state-of-the-art public health labs that will enhance the state’s ability to test for and manage a broad range of infectious diseases and illnesses, together with private-sector lab space to support expansion of the area’s growing bioscience ecosystem.”
The facility, according to the release, will follow a condominium model with the state taking ownership of the building upon the completion of construction. Ancora L&G will retain ownership of private lab space in the building.