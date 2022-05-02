(The Center Square) – An independent commission could play a pivotal role in Rhode Island’s future redistricting maps if recently introduced legislation is passed into law.
House Bill 7584 proposes the creation of the commission, which would take up the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing legislative boundaries. Rhode Island legislators currently play an intricate role in the process.
The current draft of HB 7584 envisions a seven-person commission. One appointee each would be assigned to the commission, respectively, by majority and minority leaders in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.
The state Ethics Commission would oversee the remaining three appointments and would have to adhere specific parameters on the process, including naming a retired justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court or a retired judge of the Rhode Island Superior Court to the panel.
While new legislative maps are in place for the next decade, coming off the heels of the 2020 U.S. Census, the bill is aimed at jump-starting planning for the next decennial process.
State Rep. Brian Newberry, R-North Smithfield, presented the bill at a recent meeting of the House Committee on State Government and Elections as its primary sponsor.
“I would like to see us change how we do redistricting in Rhode Island,” Newberry said. “It doesn’t matter now, but it matters 10 years from now.”
Since redistricting in Rhode Island will not crop up again until 2031, Newberry said he did not view the legislation as a high priority and believed it could undergo a more methodical review.
“I do believe strongly in the concept,” Newberry said, referring to an independent commission. In terms of next steps for the bill, he said, “In retrospect, it might be better to convert it to a study commission.”
As with many states, the most recent redistricting effort in Rhode Island was, at times, contentious and not without hiccups from lawmakers, advocacy organizations and residents critiquing some of the proposals that were on the table.
“Redistricting is inherently political,” Newberry said. “You can’t take the politics out of it, but you can kind of minimize it.”
Having in place an established independent commission, Newberry said, would be the mechanism for minimizing what historically has intermingled political interests with the redrawn representation maps each decade.
“It is very difficult, politically, to make a change with redistricting because – let’s all face it – incumbents like their districts,” Newberry said. “That’s politics. That’s how we all play the game.”
John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, was one of several speakers to weigh in on the bill at the recent House Committee on State Government and Elections meeting. Common Cause advocates for a range of statewide issues, including voting and elections.
“We think there are many good features,” Marion said of HB 7584.
However, Marion said Common Cause is concerned about the Legislature’s role in naming four of the appointees to the commission, based on the proposal.
“We don’t think it solves the fundamental conflict of interest,” Marion said. “The fundamental conflict is the Legislature still controls the process.”
HB 7584 currently is being held within the House Committee on State Government and Elections for further study.