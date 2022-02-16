(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s General Assembly has approved new legislative maps.
The House of Representatives and Senate adopted House Bill 7323 and Senate Bill 2162 and the legislation now heads to the desk of Gov. Dan McKee, where he can either sign or veto the bills.
Sen. Stephen R. Archambault, D-Smithfield, and Rep. Robert D. Phillips, D-Woonsocket, introduced the bills, and Phillips chaired a special legislative commission proposing the new maps. The maps are redrawn every 10 years using data from the U.S. Census.
“We were able to commit to an openness and transparency every step of the way, so that all interested parties could see what was going on at all times,” Archambault said in a news release. “That includes maintaining a website that made all redistricting plans and census data available to the public and giving everyone access to the software that was used to redraw the maps.”
The House of Representatives voted 58-8 to approve the maps. However, eight members did not vote and Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Cranston, was recused from the final vote. The senate voted 29-9 to adopt the new maps.
“Reapportionment can be daunting and complex, but I’m glad we took everyone’s concerns into account and came up with a fair and equitable system of reapportionment,” Rep. Phillips said.
The maps agreed to under the bills do not move any municipalities into another district, according to a report from The Providence Journal. However, the new maps shift 8,000 residents of Providence to District 2, and don’t put any incumbents in a position that would have them run against one another in the coming elections.
One caveat of the newest maps drawn up in the process is that the prison population is taken into account, but only those inmates with less than two years remaining on their sentence.
The bills also would allow state party chairs to appoint people as they see fit to the district committees.