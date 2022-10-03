(The Center Square) – Residents who qualified for Rhode Island’s child tax rebate will be receiving payments in the coming weeks.
More than 115,000 qualified families will receive their share of $40 million in rebate beginning Monday, Gov. Dan McKee said. The payments are part of targeted taxpayer relief; the state is also making investments in housing and strengthening the economy.
“Our administration is continuing to deliver relief to Rhode Islanders as we build on our state’s economic momentum,” McKee said in a release. “The Child Tax Rebate Program allows us to distribute over $40 million in direct support specifically to middle- and lower-income families with children. We know costs are rising nationwide, and that’s why Rhode Island is continuing to step up and provide relief on utility prices, small business taxes, and everyday costs.”
The child tax rebates, according to the release, provide payments of $250 per child for up to three children for those residents earning up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers.
“For working Rhode Islanders who are feeling the pinch of rising prices, every dollar matters,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said in a release. “When we crafted the state budget, our goal was to provide relief that would impact all Rhode Islanders. In addition to the child tax rebate for families, we permanently eliminated the car tax, increased the 'circuit breaker' tax exemption for seniors, reduced the state income tax on Social Security, and eliminated the state tax on military pensions. These are real benefits that will make a difference in people's lives.”
The state’s Division of Taxation is administering the checks, with distribution taking place over the next several weeks, according to the release.