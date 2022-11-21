(The Center Square) – Rhode Island's minimum wage will be rising to $13 an hour next year, but advocates for low income workers say the bite of record high inflation, has already whittled away the pending pay raise.
Under a bill signed by Gov. Dan McKee in 2021, Rhode Island's minimum wage will be increasing by about a dollar per year until 2025, when it will eventually reach $15 an hour. It was $11.50 when McKee signed the legislation.
A report by the left-leaning Economic Progress Institute found raising Rhode Island’s minimum wage to $15 an hour would directly benefit more than 75,000 workers, and indirectly help an additional 37,000 low wage workers earning slightly above the minimum wage.
But the institute's report said the gradually rising wages haven't kept pace with inflation, which is hovering at a 40-year high amid other rising costs, such as energy and gasoline.
"The minimum wage would need to be raised well beyond this amount to close the gap between income and expenses for families," the report's authors wrote.
The report's authors said at the current minimum wage, annual earnings of $25,480 are more than $9,400 less than what an adult working full-time year-round needs to earn to make ends meet in the state.
To close the gap, the state's minimum wage would need to be raised to $16.79 an hour by 2025, the group said.
"Indeed, if the minimum wage had kept up with worker productivity over the last half-century, it would have already reached $23.00/hour, well above where we are now and where we are scheduled to be in 2025, the report's authors wrote.
Business leaders say the minimum wage increases have hurt employers as they try to recover from fiscal impacts of the pandemic, and wrestle with higher labor costs and chronic worker shortages. Raising wages above the $15 mark would be devastating for many small employers.
"It would be very dangerous for Rhode Island to consider raising the minimum wage above the pay scale they've already set," said Chris Carlozzi, state Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "If we hit a recession it could be devastating. We need to see what happens with the economy over the next couple of years."
The institute's report also noted Rhode Island lags behind other neighboring states in the push to raise the wage floor, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, where the minimum wage will increase to $15 next year under a similarly phased approach. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour.
Another increase to the state's minimum wage, as well as phasing out the state's tipped minimum wage "would narrow the gap" between earnings and expenses, the report's authors said.
"These changes would improve economic well-being for lower-wage workers, especially for women and for Black and Latino Rhode Islanders," they wrote.