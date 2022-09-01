(The Center Square) – Federal funding to help Rhode Island fix bridges and roads is on the way.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, has announced the state will receive an additional $48.5 million to repair highway infrastructure through the Federal Highway Administration’s redistribution of funds for the month of August.
“This is good news for the state,” Reed said in a statement. “It means an extra $48.5 million in federal funding for road improvements and infrastructure upgrades throughout Rhode Island. I commend Director Alviti for his strategic and cost-effective management to help modernize our transportation network and put these federal funds to work completing projects ahead of schedule.”
Reed, who serves as a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, Urban Development, and Related Agencies, said Rhode Island will receive in total $48,536,933 that is earmarked for infrastructure upgrades in 2022. Funding will be guided toward shovel-ready projects, according to the release.
For the extra funding, according to the release, the state must fully expend the funding on ongoing projects that are able to receive funding from the federal government. The additional fund will be allocated to the East Bay Bike Path and repave interstate and road repaving projects. Bridge enhancements at the Park Avenue Railroad Bridge and Pawtucket River Bridge will receive funding.
The state has received more than $146 million over the past five years for highway infrastructure projects, according to the release. Last year, Rhode Island received $22 million.