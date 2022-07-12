(The Center Square) – A fire department lieutenant in the city of Providence made almost $230,000 in 2021 after receiving $142,515 in overtime. Another fire department lieutenant made more than $190,000 after accumulating $102,517 in overtime that year.
There were 23 fire department employees who made $50,000 or more in overtime in 2021, mostly due to a collective bargaining issue known as "minimum staffing."
The salary information came via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Center Square.
Many fire departments have a minimum staffing clause in their union contracts. The contracts often require that there must be a minimum number of firefighters on duty and any absences that bring staffing below the minimum must be replaced with overtime.
Providence Fire Chief Steven Pare, in an email, said the overtime was due to minimum staffing.
"We have started a process to hire new firefighters to offset the overtime cost," Pare wrote.
In some instances, fire department employees' overtime exceeded their base pay. For example, a fire department captain made $96,366 in regular pay but added $97,157 in overtime in 2021 for a gross pay of $193,523.
The public safety budget was $200 million in 2021 for the city of Providence, the most going back to 2012.
Pare made $170,069 and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza made $136,685 in 2021.