(The Center Square) – One Rhode Island nonpartisan research and policy group says the governor’s proposed tax cuts would create new and ongoing revenue losses that could harm residents.
Economic Progress Institute said that while it has no position of Democratic Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed $100 million tax cut plan, it would create a challenge for the state when it comes to creating new and ongoing revenue losses.
The losses, the group said, could threaten “important programs” that aid many of the state’s residents.
“Tax relief should be targeted to those who need it most,” Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, executive director of The Economic Progress Institute, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. “Increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which lags behind our New England neighbors, or making state child tax credit permanent would truly benefit low- and modest-income Rhode Islanders."
As part of his State of the State address in January, McKee debuted the tax cut plan that he said was aimed at helping families and businesses.
The tax cut plan is a feature of the fiscal year 2024 budget.
“Rhode Island families and businesses are ready for more tax relief and our Administration is ready to deliver,” McKee said in a statement upon debuting the plan. “We know that Rhode Islanders are still dealing with rising prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. And we know that families have been forced to make difficult financial decisions because their dollar isn’t stretching as far as it used to. That’s why the budget I’ll be submitting to the General Assembly proposes more ways to help Rhode Islanders navigate these inflationary pressures, while making our state a more competitive place to do business.”
The plan, according to a release, calls for reducing the sale tax incrementally from 7% to 6.85%, which would result in a $35 million annua savings. Another facet of the plan would be to reduce the corporate minimum tax to $375 from to $400 and preventing a 3-cent increase on the gas tax that would go into effect under state law on July 1.
By stopping the gas tax increase, according to the release, Rhode Islanders would save $25 million this year and next.
The plan would also call for energy bill rebates by instilling a 4% rebate on gross receipts for electric bills and 3% on natural gas bills. The governor’s office said the savings would total $35 million to residents.
Among other details of the plan include eliminating the litter tax, pumping more than $4 million into the Workers Compensation Fund, and exempting truck trade-ins from a use and sales tax for vehicles 14,000 pounds or less.