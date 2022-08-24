(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate.
The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
“We’re working every day to ensure Rhode Islanders get relief now and into the future: Child tax rebates – up to $250 per child, up to 3 children; $4M in property tax credits for seniors and adults with disabilities; ending state taxation of military service pensions; and more," McKee tweeted.
“We’re committed to delivering targeted tax relief to Rhode Islanders and building on our economic momentum by supporting families,” he said in the tweet.
The tax rebate, as previously reported, is anticipated to reach 115,000 families across Rhode Island, and is available to taxpayers earning less than $100,000 or up to $200,000 for joint filers. The maximum rebate amount is $750.
The Child Tax Rebate was signed into law by McKee in June, and there is no application to be filled out. Checks are anticipated to be sent out beginning in October and is open to residents who claimed at least one dependent under the age of 18 as of Dec. 31, 2021, on their federal or state income tax return.
The portal provides answers to commonly asked questions, and provides contact information.