(The Center Square) – A new round of state grants focused on downtowns are now up for grabs in Rhode Island.
Rhode Island Commerce will administer Site Readiness and Main Street Rhode Island Streetscape Improvement grant funding, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said, that will be used to spur local economic development around the state.
“As a former mayor, I’ve experienced firsthand how critical Main Streets are to the economic development of our cities and towns,” McKee said in a statement. “I’m committed to making it easier for municipalities and developers to make the most of our walkable, downtown districts. I look forward to seeing what local projects these grants make possible.”
The programs, according to the release, will partner municipalities and developers in an effort to fund technical assistance and site-specific planning and improvements. Eligible projects include property and engineering surveys, environmental studies, site clearing or demolition, infrastructure improvements, and training for zoning board members, and grant writing.
Municipalities and economic development agencies will be able to apply for competitive grants that would be used to improve commercial districts, including sidewalk projects, street furniture, and way-finding signage. Funds can also be used to upgrade facades and improve street lighting. In addition, those projects must be walkable and attract residents and visitors.
“As we transition into a post-pandemic world, our focus is to invest in projects that will generate long-term economic development,” Liz Tanner, Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement. “When we bolster Main Streets, downtown districts, and new commercial and mixed-use spaces, we pave the way for new small businesses and economic expansion. That’s good for our economy and good for our local communities.”
Grants for site readiness, according to the release, can be up to $125,000 for those projects identified as commercial and industrial. Residential projects can be awarded up to $75,000. Main Street award will be in the $25,000 to $500,000 range and are based on eligibility and the impact of the project.
Applications are now open and will close at 5 p.m. March 29.