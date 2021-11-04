(The Center Square) – As the number of new unemployment claims are falling across the country, Rhode Island saw a slight increase, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest weekly report.
In a press release, the department said for the week ending Oct. 30, the number of initial unemployment claims decreased by 14,000 across the nation from the previous week. The total number of new claims was 269,000, the lowest total since March 14, 2020, when 256,000 claims were filed.
Rhode Island, according to the report, saw an increase of 175 new unemployment claims filed last week. There were 1,211 new claims filed, compared to 946 the previous week. For continued claims, the state saw a decrease of 35, dropping to 8,196 claims last week from 8,231 the previous week.
The Ocean State saw no change in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims with 34 filed on Oct. 30. For continued claims, the state saw a decrease of 46. On Oct. 16, there were 56 claims filed, compared to the previous week’s total of 102.
Rhode Island’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in September, ranking 31st in the nation.