(The Center Square) – A new law signed by Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee allows for the Parole Board to terminate a parolee’s supervision under certain circumstances.
The legislation does not apply to prisoners serving a life sentence for first- and second-degree murder, according to a news release, and the request to end parole supervision can come from a parolee.
“If we believe in our criminal justice system, we have to recognize that rehabilitation is possible and that those who have served time for their crimes and mistakes must be given a second chance,” said Rep. Scott Slater, D-Providence, in the release. “This bill will streamline the parole process while also emphasizing the rehabilitative aspects of parole, granting parolees their freedom after serving their sentence without incident or infraction, and allowing them to restart their lives as a productive member of society.”
The legislation, according to the release, says that after a prisoner is released on parole, the Parole Board must do an annual review of the parolee after seven years in order to determine if that parolee needs continued supervision.
Under the law, the Parole Board is responsible for making sure the parolee knows the conditions of parole while providing “a mechanism for eliminating supervision on parole,” according to the release. The guidelines are to be consistent with the parolee’s rehabilitative and reentry needs under the guise of public safety.
In order for the parolee to have supervision terminated, they must observe all laws in and out of the state, remain employed and have completed seven years of supervision free of any incidents of new criminal behavior or parole violations.
Sen. Ann Quezada, D-Providence, applauded the signing of the bill.
“I was surprised to learn that one out of every 37 Rhode Islanders is on parole – the third highest in the nation,” Quezada said in the release. “Community supervision is a very important part of the justice system. But a system that is too overloaded cannot implement the effective supervision and treatment strategies we’ve been trying to promote. That’s why this legislation is so important.”