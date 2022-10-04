(The Center Square) – A public-private collaboration in Rhode Island will train the workforce of the future.
The Woonsocket Education Center officially opened Tuesday and will be the site of high-quality educational programs, Gov. Dan McKee said, that are specifically designed to meet the needs of Rhode Island’s projected workforce. The center is managed by the state’s Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner.
“Our state has a responsibility to make sure that Rhode Islanders have the ability to qualify for the good jobs that our businesses are creating,” McKee said in a release. “As a former small business owner, I appreciate the economic impact of and essential need for a talented workforce enriched by excellent training and education. Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development."
The center, according to the release, offers free training and assistance with employment placement.
“Our office is responsible for the creation of new pathways to credentials, degrees and certifications for citizens who need to reach their career goals,” R.I. Postsecondary Commissioner Shannon Gilkey said in a release. Education leads to quality jobs, high job satisfaction, and lower unemployment. The collective impact of the collaboration between higher education institutions and the state is the tremendous improvement in access to workforce training and education, which in turn lead to a highly skilled workforce and a more robust economy.”
According to the release, the space will also feature the state’s Department of Labor and Training, Veterans Services, and the National Guard. The entities will also be providing employment services in the Woonsocket area.
Workforce training at the center, the release reads, is provided by the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the New England Institute of Technology for associate and master’s degree programs.