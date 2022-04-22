(The Center Square) – Reshaping the approach to the state’s criminal justice system are the focus of several bills filed this session.
Rep. Jose F. Batista, D-Providence, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, has filed legislation that aims to reduce the state’s mass incarceration through reforming prohibition laws and decriminalizing simple possession of drugs. The hope is to treat addiction instead of trying to eliminate it through jail time.
“Reforming our criminal justice system is an enormous task that is, realistically, going to take a lot of effort,” Batista said in a news release. “We’re chipping away at outdated, failed approaches that impact communities like mine the hardest."
House Bill 7887, according to the release, would require defendants awaiting a hearing to have bail set on probation violation charges.
Under current law, defendants can only be held without bail for up to 10 days, excluding weekends and holidays, while waiting for a hearing. The situation could entail a defendant losing their job and housing and lead to other issues, according to the release.
“I see these two bills as some of the bigger ‘chips’ that would go a long way toward helping people get on the right paths, rather than pushing them further along their downward spiral,” Batista said. “Locking people up for minor violations or for their addiction creates lasting economic and social problems for them and for whole communities.
“Shifting our resources away from incarceration and toward alleviating poverty and advancing opportunities through education and employment would be in our state’s long-term economic and social justice interests.”
A second bill Batista debuted, according to the release, would provide for decriminalization for simple possession of drugs, except fentanyl. House Bill 7896 would make simple possession for less than 1 ounce of drugs a civil violation that carries a $100 fine on the first offense and up to $300 for subsequent offenses.
The bill, if enacted, would allow for those charged with simple possession to enter drug counseling and perform community service, according to the release. It would also eliminate probable cause for police searches of vehicles or premises. However, under the bill, selling drugs would still be a criminal offense, but life sentences and fines of up to $500,000 would not be permitted.
Sentences for selling drugs would be set from one year and $10,000 fines for Schedule V drugs and 30 years imprisonment and $100,000 fines would be doled out for selling schedule I or II drugs.
“Our justice system must catch up to what our medical community has long recognized: addiction is a disease,” Batista said. “People who are addicted need treatment, not jail. People addicted to drugs can rack up convictions, parole, violations, and criminal records that prevent them from finding jobs and homes, fueling hopelessness and further addiction. It harms individuals and it adds up to enormous burdens on poor neighborhoods.
“The war on drugs has not helped stop drug use; it has only filled our prisons and added to the destruction that drugs cause to our communities. To reduce drug use, we need treatment, not incarceration.”
According to the release, the House Judiciary Committee is hearing both bills.