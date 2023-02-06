(The Center Square) – A new Rhode Island bill would use federal funding to address lead service lines replacement in the state.
Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, introduced legislation Monday that if enacted would use federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and other federal funds, to pay for the replacement of public and private lead service lines in Rhode Island.
House Bill 5318, if enacted, would call for the replacement of 35,000 lines at no cost to property owners or tenants. Of those lines, 26,000 are situated in Providence County, affecting working families, communities of color, and renters, according to the release.
“As noted in countless studies and through the lived experience of people in our community, we know that drinking water contaminated with lead is incredibly dangerous and poses a health hazard for everyone, especially youth,” Morales said in a statement. “Lead poisoning can contribute to high blood pressure, reproductive issues and cognitive damage. Now given the prevalence of this issue, I took the time to consult with our state agencies, water suppliers, and most importantly, advocates, to ensure that this legislation is aligned with federal standards and the needs of our community.”
According to a release, hundreds of children in Rhode Island are impacted by lead poisoning, which has “serious and long-term impacts on health.”
As lead drinking water pipes were banned more than 30 years ago, according to the release, Rhode Island currently has no law calling for the replacement of those contaminated pipes.
The replacement of lead lines, according to the release, would be administered by the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. The organization would collaborate with local water suppliers to develop plans for replacement.
Under the bill, if enacted, water suppliers receiving funding would be mandated to prioritize the replacement of lead lines by disadvantaged customers, ZIP codes with high concentration of lead pipe presence, and those who are most sensitive to lead. In addition, water suppliers are to notify customers who have lead pipes.
Also under the bill, if enacted, water suppliers who receive grants, loans, or other financial assistance for removing the lines are not permitted to request an increase in rates.
“Everyone deserves clean, lead-free drinking water, regardless of race, class or any other factor,” Laura Brion, executive director of the Childhood Lead Action Project, said in a statement. “With unprecedented federal funding for lead pipe replacement available, state leadership is critically needed in this moment to make sure these funds are used as effectively as possible and, most importantly, that community needs, and justice are prioritized in the process.”
According to the release, homeowners wishing to replace lead pipes are mandated to take out interest-free loans.