(The Center Square) – A new pilot program in Rhode Island will assist residents in purchasing their first home, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced the FirstGenHomeRI, an initiative through RIHousing, that will cut down on barriers for first-time home buyers by addressing inequities and boost the long-term, economic outlook for families who have historically not pursued homeownership.
“Access to homeownership opportunities has significant implications for family outcomes,” McKee said in the release. “Down payment assistance programs targeted at opening the doors to homeownership to first-generation buyers can help reduce the racial wealth gap and are a down payment on our future: the future of Rhode Island families and their ability to live and thrive in our state.”
The program will offer $25,000 in down payment assistance and closing costs, according to the release. The program is open to residents in Central Falls, East Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, and parts of Providence and Newport.
According to the release, the FirstGenHomeRI program was established to address multi-generational inequities to homeownership while creating equity in the housing market by cutting down gaps in homeownership and wealth throughout the state.
“Barriers to homeownership exist for many low income and minority borrowers,” Executive Director of RIHousing Carol Ventura said in the release. “It becomes especially true for first-generation homebuyers. Traditionally, these borrowers compete with peers who may be able to tap into family resources to purchase a home and who benefit from the lived experience that comes from growing up in a home your family owns rather than an apartment.”
According to the release, the state took factors such as median housing costs, household size, and income to determine which communities would be eligible for the program. The program also took into consideration communities with higher populations of minorities than the state average, along with those communities having higher percentage of median incomes that fell 80% below the area median income.
To be eligible for the program, the purchaser must be the first generation to buy a home or condominium in the state, meet loan, income, and credit score targets and must live in the home as their primary residence.
According to the release, the home purchasers will receive HUD-approved education from various community partners in preparation for being a homeowner.
The down payment assistance, according to the release, is a grant and won’t need to be repaid if the homeowner keeps the home for five years.