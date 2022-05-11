(The Center Square) – Providing incentives for landlords to house people facing homelessness is the focus of a new program in Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The governor announced the Landlord Challenge is now open and is seeking landlords across the state to participate in the program. The focus is to provide permanent housing for those who are homeless and staying in hotels and shelters.
The program offers a cash incentive to landlords who sign long-term leases with those who have faced homelessness since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over 150 Rhode Island households will soon be transitioning out of hotel shelters and seeking available rental housing,” McKee said in the release. “The rental market is tight and the need is urgent. We are calling on landlords across the state to step forward to provide housing to keep Rhode Islanders safely housed.”
With Federal Emergency Management Agency funds that are used to support hotel rooms winding down, state leadership and associated housing partners are asked landlords to rent to those individuals and families who will be exiting the program.
“Homelessness is an issue that requires immediate action,” regional administrator Josh Saal of the Office of Housing and Urban Development said in the release. “As we propose a historic investment of a quarter of a billion dollars to expand overall housing supply, we must not forget the critical role of landlords and the existing housing stock in addressing the here and now. The Landlord Challenge is a call to work together as a community and create mutually beneficial opportunities for both landlords and prospective tenants experiencing homelessness.”
The new program, according to the release, builds on similar efforts in the state in 2020 and 2021, but the new program provides landlords with a $3,000 signing bonus for the first unit rented via a 1-year lease through the program and $1,000 for each additional unit. Additionally, up to $3,000 per unit is available to make necessary repairs.
The program, as funds are available, according to the release, will support rent payments for up to one year.
To participate in the program, housing units have to be available, safe, habitable, and feature a reasonable rent, according to the release. The program is seeking studio, one-bedroom units and larger spaces for individuals and families, including American Disability Act accessible rental spaces.
For more information on the program, visit the Amos House website or call 401-272-0220, ext. 254.