(The Center Square) – Minority leaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are calling for a special session.
After a hearing conducted Monday morning where Gov. Dan McKee has requested double-digit pay raises for members of his cabinet, Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, R-Burrillville, and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale, R-Coventry, are calling the raises into question.
According to a release, a hearing was conducted by the Department of Administration regarding the pay raise request by the governor for his cabinet directors, who minority leadership says all earn at least $100,000 per year.
The pay raises would take effect unless the General Assembly meets in the next 30 days to reject the Democratic governor’s request.
“Taxpayers and struggling Rhode Islanders are in disbelief,” de la Cruz and Chippendale said in a joint statement Monday afternoon. “Gov. McKee has warned about staggering energy price hikes, but he somehow thinks Rhode Islanders can afford double-digit percent pay raises for high paid political appointees 45 days before an election.
“Is he serious?”
According to the release, the governor’s administration “defends those double-digit pay increases” by comparing the salaries of Rhode Island’s cabinet directors to “those in other states.”
“We recognize that agencies like DCYF are at a disadvantage when it comes to finding a permanent director, and that we should be paying more in limited cases, but this proposal is clearly a pre-election stunt,” de la Cruz and Chippendale said. “The governor should instead focus on getting our gas and electricity rates on par before fattening the wallets of political appointees.
“If McKee truly wants to fight against staggering inflation, he should not focus on pay raises for insiders but on lower energy costs for seniors, retirees, and all Rhode Islanders. The people have had enough.”
The minority leaders are pointing to Rhode Island General Assembly Law § 36-4-16.4 (d), that would call all 113 members of the legislature back to the capitol for an “up or down vote” on the pay raises.