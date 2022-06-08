(The Center Square) – Providing great access to voting in Rhode Island is the focus of a new law, Gov. Dan McKee said.
The Democrat, in his first term as governor, put his signature on the Let RI Vote Act on Wednesday morning. The new law gives greater access to voting and maintaining election integrity in the state.
“There is nothing more fundamentally American than the right to vote – it provides every Rhode Islander the opportunity to have a say in how they would like to see their state, and country, shaped,” McKee said during the bill signing ceremony. “The Let RI Vote Act makes voting easier, safer, and more secure, and making it easier to give Rhode Islanders a voice in their government should always be our top priority.”
House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, and Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, the sponsors of House Bill 7100 A and Senate Bill 2007A, respectively, joined McKee at the signing ceremony, along with House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski, D-Providence. Democrats have majorities in both state chambers.
House Bill 7100A and Senate Bill 2007A, which are now law, permits for easier voting by mail and also grants the use of online mail ballot applications. Voters, according to the law, will now be able to use a mail or emergency ballot without having to provide a reason why they can’t vote in person.
Under the law, according to the release, ballots will no longer have to be signed by two witnesses or be notarized. With the new law, voters’ signatures are to be verified using a four-tier system based on past registration records. In addition, each municipality is to provide at least one drop box for ballots through the close of polls on Election Day.
Additionally, according to the release, nursing home residents will be able to choose to receive their applications for mail ballots automatically in every election moving forward.
“As we saw in 2020, early voting alternatives were used by a large portion of our population and the results of this change in voting patterns produced a smooth and secure election process that ensured that everyone’s vote was safely counted,” Kazarian said in the release. “It is for this reason that I introduced this bill to make these temporary changes in election law permanent, making sure that every voter has the ability to cast their ballot easily, safely and securely.”
According to the release, the law provides for the state’s voter registration lists to be updated no less than four times each calendar year, and the deadline for Braille ballots is reduced to 21 days from 45.
“It should be easy to access your right to vote,” Euer said in the release. “Giving voters options about when and how to cast their vote is a way to ensure that our elections really do produce results that reflect the will of the people – all the people.”