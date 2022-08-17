(The Center Square) – Tax breaks and credits for Rhode Island seniors are the focus of legislation signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee.
The state is investing $4 million in fiscal year 2023 to provide an increase in the Circuit Breaker Tax Credit for seniors and adults with disabilities who qualify, in addition to raising the maximum tax credit allowable to $600 with an income eligibility benchmark of $35,000.
According to a release, the property tax credit program will provide tax relief to those seniors and adults with disabilities owning or renting their home, and an increase in pension income would be exempt from state taxes for the first $15,000 to the first $20,000.
“Whether it’s tax relief, housing, food security, or utilities, our administration is looking at these issues through the lens of ensuring our seniors are able to not just live in the Ocean State, but that they are also able to thrive here,” McKee said in the release.
Among the bills signed Wednesday are House Bill 7133B, which was sponsored by Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Cranston, and Senate Bill 2207A, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, which allows the state to create and implement on Jan. 1 a pharmaceutical drug redistribution program that will be run by the Department of Health and Board of Pharmacy.
“Unused medication worth billions of dollars gets thrown out every year,” McNamara said in the release. “Medication will often go unused because a patient’s condition improves, they change doses, or they pass away. Instead of disposing of the unused medicine, people would be able to donate it. By collecting these unused drugs and redistributing them to qualifying individuals, we would be able to increase medication access, especially to underserved populations.”
House Bill 7246, sponsored by Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, and Senate Bill 2228, sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne, D-Barrington, will lower the age for classifying an elder person under the state’s elder financial exploitation laws, according to the release.
"This bill recognizes that elder financial abuse can take many forms,” Knight said in the release. “It isn’t limited to people who are no longer able to handle their own affairs, and our laws need to account for more possibilities to ensure real protection against these crimes.”
House Bill 7068, sponsored by Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty, D-South Kingstown, and Senate Bill 2317, sponsored by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski, D-New Shoreham, will streamline the application process for seniors to receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.