(The Center Square) – One Rhode Island school district is benefiting from state legislation, the governor’s office said.
In a news release, Gov. Dan McKee announced that he had signed a pair of bills that allows the city of Central Falls to issue bonds for the construction and renovation of schools and school facilities.
“Central Falls students deserve better – and they need better to learn effectively. Fortunately, this legislation will begin the process of providing future generations of Central Falls students with state-of-the-art schools to call their own,” McKee said in the release. “I want to recognize and thank the bill sponsors, who are great advocates for improving the quality of life in Central Falls.”
Under the bills, the city is permitted to issue bonds not to exceed $5.76 million for the project, which is to be spent for improvements, alterations, repairs, furnishing and equipping the schools.
“This legislation is an absolutely vital chapter in the Central Falls comeback story,” said Rep. Joshua Giraldo, D-Central Falls, in the release. “School buildings in the city are in dire need of repair and renovation. The ability of students to effectively learn in those facilities has been seriously compromised, and it has had a negative impact on the health and welfare of the city’s children.”
The ceremonial bill signing took place at Central Falls High School, which was built in 1927.