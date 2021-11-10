(The Center Square) – Rhode Island is set to benefit from a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act that will be used for tourism, the governor announced.
Gov. Dan McKee said in a news release Wednesday the state will receive $10.6 million from a tourism and hospitality grant that will be spent to support projects, businesses and jobs in tourism and the outdoors.
“We are so glad to share the good news that Rhode Island will be getting more than $10 million to help our tourism and hospitality industries, and all of our small businesses in those areas,” McKee said in the release. “This sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic, and these funds will go a long way in ensuring this sector not only bounces back but is even stronger going forward.”
The grant, according to the release, is administered through the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Grant funding, according to the release, will provide an increase in paid advertising for tourism regions and airports that will market campaigns designed to garner overnight visitors. Funding will also provide technology upgrades and improvements to the state’s tourism website.
Stefan Pryor, who serves as the state’s commerce secretary, said the industry supports thousands of jobs and brings in more than $7 billion annually to the state.
“Tourism is a foundational part of Rhode Island’s economy,” Pryor said in the release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many elements of this important industry, but this grant will help the state recover and become even more resilient as we continue to emerge post-pandemic.”
Grant funding will develop new attractions and destination events throughout the state and will provide strategic analysis that will focus on improving accessibility to the state and its attractions.
According to the release, more than 8,500 small businesses in the state have benefited from the distribution of more than $140 million in federal funds for aid throughout the pandemic. The funding helped restaurants and bars through the Rhode Island on Pause grants, in addition to Rhode Island Relief grants and assistance through the state’s Business Adaptation program.
In addition, the state’s Take It Outside program gave $7.4 million to 111 businesses to increase outdoor activity. The state also gave out $4 million to support remote work environments and an additional $2.5 million in technical assistance grants.